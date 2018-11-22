Artists' homage to Manchester worker bee
Two mouth-painting artists are showcasing their skills for visitors to Manchester this week.

David Hawthorne and Leanne Beetham say they will be paying homage to the Manchester worker bee as they re-imagine the iconic symbol with a festive spin.

