Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mouth-painting artists' homage to Manchester worker bee
Two mouth-painting artists are showcasing their skills for visitors to Manchester this week.
David Hawthorne and Leanne Beetham say they will be paying homage to the Manchester worker bee as they re-imagine the iconic symbol with a festive spin.
-
22 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-46304710/mouth-painting-artists-homage-to-manchester-worker-beeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window