Cat wedged between two houses rescued

A cat that got "well and truly stuck" in a narrow gap between two houses has been rescued by firefighters.

Ginger tabby, Simba, became wedged in the space between two walls on Hartford Avenue in Heywood, Rochdale, the RSPCA said.

A neighbour heard the cat "crying in distress", a spokeswoman said.

The charity's inspectors were unable to reach it but with the help of firefighters and a "burst of adrenaline" in Simba, the feline managed to escape, she said.