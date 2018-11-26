Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Heywood cat wedged between two houses rescued
A cat that got "well and truly stuck" in a narrow gap between two houses has been rescued by firefighters.
Ginger tabby, Simba, became wedged in the space between two walls on Hartford Avenue in Heywood, Rochdale, the RSPCA said.
A neighbour heard the cat "crying in distress", a spokeswoman said.
The charity's inspectors were unable to reach it but with the help of firefighters and a "burst of adrenaline" in Simba, the feline managed to escape, she said.
-
26 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-46350957/heywood-cat-wedged-between-two-houses-rescuedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window