Dream come true for shed station DJ
A DJ who has been broadcasting to an audience of one from his shed for 44 years is about to realise his dream.

Deke Duncan, now 73, still broadcasts Radio 77 from his Stockport shed to the smallest audience in the country - his wife.

But he is about to expand that audience with a one-hour special on BBC local radio in Stevenage.

  • 28 Nov 2018
