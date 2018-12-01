Video

A veterans network has urged people to attend the funeral of a war hero who died with no surviving family.

Flying Officer Walter Bentley was forced to crash land after his first flight in September 1944, ferrying food and ammunition to Allied troops fighting at Arnhem Bridge in Holland.

He managed to land safely and save the lives of his five crew members.

Mr Bentley, who later worked as a bus driver, was brought up in Lower Broughton, Salford, and married his wife Gladys in 1955. She died in 2007 and the couple did not have any children.

His funeral will take place at Agecroft Cemetery at 13:00 GMT on Monday 10 December.