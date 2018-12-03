Media player
Manchester club bouncer fight 'left man with brain bleed'
Police are investigating a fight involving bouncers outside a Manchester nightclub which left a rugby league player with a serious head injury.
St Helens academy player Joe Sharratt, 18, was assaulted before footage shows door staff repeatedly punch his friend outside Factory 251 on Sunday morning.
Mr Sharratt’s mother, Jane Sharratt, told the BBC that he had a bleed on the brain but he was now "sitting up and talking".
03 Dec 2018
