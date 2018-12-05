'Santa Sam' the bin man collects gifts

Video

'Santa Sam' and his fellow bin men have collected presents from local residents in Salford for those who might go without this Christmas.

Sam Barry came up with the idea and the 'Salford Santas' - all kitted out in red high-visibility vests and Santa hats - have had a huge response.

He said "it feels really good" to be helping people as he "wouldn't want to envision waking up in the morning and children not having anything to open".