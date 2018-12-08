Video

The UK's first warranted female police officer has been commemorated in a memorial service.

Edith Smith was given her warrant card in 1915 with Grantham Borough Police after she had volunteered following the outbreak of World War One.

A memorial service in Runcorn, Cheshire, was attended by serving police officers from Cheshire, Lincolnshire and Merseyside forces.

After the service, one of Edith's surviving relatives said: "I think it's absolutely lovely and I'm totally overwhelmed by how fantastic everybody's been."