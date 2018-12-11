The moment a car was driver at a PC
Video

The moment car thief drove at PC in Bury

A man who drove a stolen car at a police officer has been jailed for seven years.

PC Nina Foran suffered hand injuries as officers tried to stop Reham Baluch in Bury after stealing a car earlier this year.

Police said it was "sheer luck" more people were not injured by Baluch's actions.

