The moment car thief drove at PC in Bury
A man who drove a stolen car at a police officer has been jailed for seven years.
PC Nina Foran suffered hand injuries as officers tried to stop Reham Baluch in Bury after stealing a car earlier this year.
Police said it was "sheer luck" more people were not injured by Baluch's actions.
11 Dec 2018
