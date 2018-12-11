Hundreds pay tribute to war veteran
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hundreds answer call to attend Salford veteran's funeral

Hundreds of people turned out to bid farewell to a 97-year-old war veteran after an appeal for mourners to attend his funeral.

RAF pilot Walter Bentley had to crash land during his first flight of World War Two but managed to save the lives of those on board.

Salford Veterans' Network had asked people to attend the ceremony as he had no living family.

  • 11 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Hundreds attend veteran's funeral