Arson attack mum's hospital bed message

A mother who was badly injured in a fire which killed four of her family has recorded a message from her hospital bed to thank firefighters for their efforts.
Michelle Pearson's children, Demi, Brandon, Lacie and Lia, were murdered in the attack on their home in Walkden, Salford on 11 December 2017.
Her video was played at a vigil on the first anniversary of the petrol bomb attack.
12 Dec 2018
