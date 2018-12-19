Media player
Manchester shops filmed selling 'laughing gas'
Shops have been filmed selling canisters of nitrous oxide, known as laughing gas, over the counter as part of an investigation by the BBC.
The gas, which is used as a recreational drug, was sold to an undercover reporter in two stores in Manchester.
It is legal to sell nitrous oxide to adults for catering purposes - canisters can be inserted into a special machine to whip cream - but not if the shop knows or is reckless about whether the customer is likely to use it as a psychoactive drug.
19 Dec 2018
