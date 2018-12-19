Pies
World Pie Eating champion crowned in Wigan

The annual World Pie Eating Championship has been held once again in the spiritual home of the pie - Wigan in Greater Manchester.

Two heavyweights of the sport faced each other in the final pie-off event, with pie-nosher Martin Appleton-Clare taking the title.

The pastry-devouring veteran claimed his fifth win in the competition, polishing off a chicken pie in 19.58 seconds.

