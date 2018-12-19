Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
World Pie Eating champion crowned in Wigan
The annual World Pie Eating Championship has been held once again in the spiritual home of the pie - Wigan in Greater Manchester.
Two heavyweights of the sport faced each other in the final pie-off event, with pie-nosher Martin Appleton-Clare taking the title.
The pastry-devouring veteran claimed his fifth win in the competition, polishing off a chicken pie in 19.58 seconds.
-
19 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-46620294/world-pie-eating-champion-crowned-in-wiganRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window