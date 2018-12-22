Therapy dog's ward visits help national elf service
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Alfie the therapy pugs visits children's hospitals

Alfie the pug has been spreading Christmas cheer around children's hospitals in Manchester as he visits ill youngsters.

Now aged four, he has been a therapy dog since he was 18 months old and visits all year round - though he doesn't mind a bit of festive fancy dress.

  • 22 Dec 2018
Go to next video: The pig who thinks she is a dog