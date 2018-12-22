Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Alfie the therapy pugs visits children's hospitals
Alfie the pug has been spreading Christmas cheer around children's hospitals in Manchester as he visits ill youngsters.
Now aged four, he has been a therapy dog since he was 18 months old and visits all year round - though he doesn't mind a bit of festive fancy dress.
-
22 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-46632260/alfie-the-therapy-pugs-visits-children-s-hospitalsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window