Care home death boy was 'ray of sunshine'

The father of a 17-year-old who died in a care home in Greater Manchester said he was "a little ray of sunshine".

A coroner is investigating the death of Rochdale teenager Jordan-Lee Fitton, a year after a four-year-old girl died at the same facility.

His parents David and Lisa-Louise Fitton said they feel they have "been let down".

In April, another coroner published a formal report into EAM House in Partington, stating that "action should be taken to prevent future deaths".

Child deaths linked to 'unsafe' care home