Care home death boy was 'ray of sunshine'

Boy who died at Trafford care home was 'ray of sunshine'
The father of a 17-year-old who died in a care home in Greater Manchester said he was "a little ray of sunshine".
A coroner is investigating the death of Rochdale teenager Jordan-Lee Fitton, a year after a four-year-old girl died at the same facility.
His parents David and Lisa-Louise Fitton said they feel they have "been let down".
In April, another coroner published a formal report into EAM House in Partington, stating that "action should be taken to prevent future deaths".
20 Dec 2018
