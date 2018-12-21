Video

Fed-up commuters have taken their revenge against Transpennine Express (TPE) by setting their woes to song.

Friends of Mossley Station's Ellie Shember-Critchley said the group had decided to "get a bit mischievous about things".

Their songs include a version of The Twelve Days of Christmas, which speaks of "three crowded carriages, two cancelled stops, and a late train to [Manchester] Piccadilly".

A TPE spokesman said while there had been "some cancellations to services over recent months, we have put in place changes that have already started to bring about improvements to the reliability".