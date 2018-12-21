Women's food bank makes 'life a bit better'

Video

A food bank run by women for women has been set up in Manchester with the aim of making them smile again.

Emmeline's Pantry, set up in the basement of suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst's former home, helps women from all backgrounds, including some who have fled domestic violence or escaped trafficking.

The project's leader Karen Wilson said the aim was to give clients who feel they have no options "that choice back".

"By the time they go out, they're smiling... and life's a little bit better," she said.