Community makes wreath maker's Christmas

A community has rallied round to give an unexpected Christmas gift to an elderly wreath maker who was the victim of a theft.

Reg Legg, 86, has been making and selling Christmas wreaths in Congleton, Cheshire, for years, but recently, several were stolen from outside his home.

Local resident Stephanie Cheadle decided to try and raise £100 to make up for his lost sales.

However, the local community were so touched by his story that he actually received a cheque for £1,205.