Ramblers try to combat loneliness
A rambling group has organised winter walks to help those feeling lonely during the holidays.
The Manchester Weekend Walkers say it's an opportunity to meet new people and enjoy the countryside.
One of the ramblers, June Finch, said: "After a relationship breakdown I was feeling quite disconnected from lots of people. When I first came out, people were really welcoming."
The Festival of Winter Walks runs until 6 January.
26 Dec 2018
