Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
MBE 'was tap on the shoulder to say well done'
One of the youngest recipients in the New Year Honours list runs his own magazine and a charity for young people.
Saeed Atcha, from Bolton, founded Xplode magazine after the 2011 riots to counter the media image of "feral" teenagers.
The 22-year-old has been appointed MBE.
-
29 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-46709242/mbe-was-tap-on-the-shoulder-to-say-well-doneRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window