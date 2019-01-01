Manchester stabbings 'an isolated incident'
Video

Andy Burnham: Manchester Victoria stabbings 'an isolated incident'

The Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, says the stabbings at Manchester Victoria "appear to be an isolated incident".

He added that people should not be 'unduly alarmed'.

  • 01 Jan 2019
