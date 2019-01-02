Media player
Volunteers tackle Worsley New Hall garden revamp
The revamp of a 156-acre garden in Salford is transforming not only the landscape but the lives of volunteers.
Ian Clements, who is helping the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) bring the historic grounds of Worsley New Hall back to life, said the project has "given me a meaning to life".
The estate, which adjoins the Bridgewater Canal, is due to open to the public in 2020.
02 Jan 2019
