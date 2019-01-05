Close shave with horse barber's creative cuts
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Close shave with horse barber's creative cuts

A "horse barber" from Greater Manchester has gained a global following for her equine equivalent of a short back and sides with an artistic flair.

Melody Hames, from Bury, creates horse haircuts that are so intricate they can take more than a month from start to finish.

  • 05 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Horses saved me after I came out of jail