Close shave with horse barber's creative cuts

A "horse barber" from Greater Manchester has gained a global following for her equine equivalent of a short back and sides with an artistic flair.
Melody Hames, from Bury, creates horse haircuts that are so intricate they can take more than a month from start to finish.
05 Jan 2019
