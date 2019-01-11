Video

BBC television and radio presenter Dianne Oxberry has died aged 51 following a short illness, her family said.

Her husband Ian Hindle said she "embraced life to the full".

After studying meteorology she became the North West's weather presenter in 1994 and also fronted the Inside Out North West current affairs programme.

One of the many memorable moments from her broadcasting career includes comedian Peter Kay gate-crashing a live weather forecast.