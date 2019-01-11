Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Peter Kay gate-crashes a Dianne Oxberry weather forecast
BBC television and radio presenter Dianne Oxberry has died aged 51 following a short illness, her family said.
Her husband Ian Hindle said she "embraced life to the full".
After studying meteorology she became the North West's weather presenter in 1994 and also fronted the Inside Out North West current affairs programme.
One of the many memorable moments from her broadcasting career includes comedian Peter Kay gate-crashing a live weather forecast.
-
11 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-46801901/peter-kay-gate-crashes-a-dianne-oxberry-weather-forecastRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window