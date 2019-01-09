Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Man calls 999 over 'cheating' partner
A man phoned 999 to request a DNA test because he feared his partner was "sleeping around".
During the call, the spurned lover asks for an ambulance to be sent to his home to perform the test on his "cheating" partner.
An exasperated operator can be heard informing him that the number should only be used for emergencies.
The North West Ambulance Service released the recording to remind people to use the number to report life-threatening situations and not domestic disputes.
-
09 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window