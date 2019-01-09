Video

A man phoned 999 to request a DNA test because he feared his partner was "sleeping around".

During the call, the spurned lover asks for an ambulance to be sent to his home to perform the test on his "cheating" partner.

An exasperated operator can be heard informing him that the number should only be used for emergencies.

The North West Ambulance Service released the recording to remind people to use the number to report life-threatening situations and not domestic disputes.