BBC presenter Dianne Oxberry dies aged 51
Video

Dianne Oxberry rose to fame when she was on Radio 1 working alongside Simon Mayo and Steve Wright in the 1990s and hosting The 8:15 from Manchester Saturday show.

She became a much-loved broadcasting institution in northwest England, where she presented the weather forecast from 1994 until December last year.

  • 11 Jan 2019