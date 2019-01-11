Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BBC television and radio presenter dies from cancer
Dianne Oxberry rose to fame when she was on Radio 1 working alongside Simon Mayo and Steve Wright in the 1990s and hosting The 8:15 from Manchester Saturday show.
She became a much-loved broadcasting institution in northwest England, where she presented the weather forecast from 1994 until December last year.
11 Jan 2019
