Public's poetic tribute to TV presenter

Video

Poet Lemn Sissay MBE has penned a tribute to award-winning BBC television and radio presenter Dianne Oxberry, who died from cancer aged 51.

Oxberry became well-known nationally on Radio 1, working alongside Simon Mayo and Steve Wright, during the 1980s.

After studying meteorology, she joined BBC North West Tonight in 1994 as a weather presenter and fronted Inside Out North West's current affairs show.

The poem is recited by members of the public from across the north west.