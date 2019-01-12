Media player
Public's poetic tribute to TV presenter Dianne Oxberry
Poet Lemn Sissay MBE has penned a tribute to award-winning BBC television and radio presenter Dianne Oxberry, who died from cancer aged 51.
Oxberry became well-known nationally on Radio 1, working alongside Simon Mayo and Steve Wright, during the 1980s.
After studying meteorology, she joined BBC North West Tonight in 1994 as a weather presenter and fronted Inside Out North West's current affairs show.
The poem is recited by members of the public from across the north west.
12 Jan 2019
