Female bikers raise funds for charity
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

All-women biker club raises charity cash

An all-women biker club has been holding rallies to raise money for charity.

The Lionesses have built a community of motorcycle lovers who are raising funds for Hope View sensory farm in Manchester, where they are based, as well as other charities.

  • 16 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Female bikers revving up for healthcare