A man who has run 3.1 miles (5km) every day for more than two years to raise money for charity has said he "can't even contemplate stopping".

Matthew Melling said he began the daily dash after deciding he "really wanted to do something that would benefit the people of [my home town] Wigan".

The 34-year-old has now run more than 2,300 miles (3,700km) in 20 countries over 745 days - the equivalent of jogging from Wigan to Istanbul in Turkey.