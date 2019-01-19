'My dream is that my brother can talk to whoever he wants'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'My brother should talk to who he wants'

A teenager has been inspired by her brother, who has cerebral palsy, to teach people on social media and YouTube how to communicate using basic signs.

Speaking about three-year-old Christian, Jade Kilduff said: "My dream is that my brother can talk to whoever he wants."

  • 19 Jan 2019