'My brother should talk to who he wants'
A teenager has been inspired by her brother, who has cerebral palsy, to teach people on social media and YouTube how to communicate using basic signs.
Speaking about three-year-old Christian, Jade Kilduff said: "My dream is that my brother can talk to whoever he wants."
19 Jan 2019
