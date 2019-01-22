Video

Tributes continue to be paid to BBC television and radio presenter Dianne Oxberry, who died of cancer aged 51 earlier this month.

As well as presenting the weather on North West Tonight for more than 20 years, Dianne also fronted the region's Inside Out current affairs programme.

Here her former colleague, 5 live Drive presenter Tony Livesey, pays a personal tribute.

It featured in the 21 January episode of BBC Inside Out North West which is available for 28 days on the BBC IPlayer.