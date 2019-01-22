Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dianne Oxberry: Tributes paid to former BBC Inside Out presenter
Tributes continue to be paid to BBC television and radio presenter Dianne Oxberry, who died of cancer aged 51 earlier this month.
As well as presenting the weather on North West Tonight for more than 20 years, Dianne also fronted the region's Inside Out current affairs programme.
Here her former colleague, 5 live Drive presenter Tony Livesey, pays a personal tribute.
It featured in the 21 January episode of BBC Inside Out North West which is available for 28 days on the BBC IPlayer.
-
22 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-46953984/dianne-oxberry-tributes-paid-to-former-bbc-inside-out-presenterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window