Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pig Inn Heaven inundated with unwanted 'micro pets'
A pig charity says it is rescuing more unwanted and overgrown micro pigs than ever.
Pig Inn Heaven, in Littleborough, Rochdale, takes them in when their owners can no longer care for them because they have grown so big.
The charity's secretary Janet Devereux, warns they can "end up destroying your home".
-
24 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-46967229/pig-inn-heaven-inundated-with-unwanted-micro-petsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window