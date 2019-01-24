Charity takes in full-sized micro pigs
Pig Inn Heaven inundated with unwanted 'micro pets'

A pig charity says it is rescuing more unwanted and overgrown micro pigs than ever.

Pig Inn Heaven, in Littleborough, Rochdale, takes them in when their owners can no longer care for them because they have grown so big.

The charity's secretary Janet Devereux, warns they can "end up destroying your home".

