Army band plays to honour WW2 veteran's 100th birthday
Bob Whent's birthday was celebrated with all the pomp and ceremony befitting of a 100-year-old World War Two veteran.
He reached the milestone with no living relatives but a band from the Royal Artillery, with which Mr Whent served during the Normandy Landings of 1944, treated him to a performance at his care home in Moston, Manchester.
26 Jan 2019
