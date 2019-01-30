Heavy snowfall causes travel chaos
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

UK Snow: Greater Manchester suffers travel problems

Heavy snowfall in Greater Manchester temporarily closed the city's runways and has caused problems on the roads.

Footage shows cars struggling to drive up hills and thick snow at Manchester Airport.

More than 200 schools have also been closed by the weather but at one that was open there was a chance for a mass snowball fight.

See here for the latest on the disruption caused by the snow.

  • 30 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Five handy winter driving tips