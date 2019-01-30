What can Manchester learn from Helsinki?

Media player
Manchester inspired by Helsinki's rough sleeping battle
Manchester is taking inspiration in its fight to tackle rough sleeping from Finland's capital Helsinki.
The Finnish approach has cost the government 300 million euros (£260m) over the last decade, but has made rough sleeping in the city virtually non-existent.
Now, after implementing a similar approach, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has said "we've turned a corner".
Mr Burnham has made tackling rough sleeping one of his top priorities.
30 Jan 2019
