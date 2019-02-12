Media player
Man threatens pub drinkers with power saw in Sale
A man burst into a pub revving a power saw and threatened terrified customers.
Andrew Dicken, 37, ran amok in The Bulls Heads on Cross Street, Sale, Greater Manchester, at 00:45 on 9 February.
Dicken earlier admitted affray at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody to be sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on 11 March.
12 Feb 2019
