Man admits wielding power saw in pub
A man burst into a pub revving a power saw and threatened terrified customers.

Andrew Dicken, 37, ran amok in The Bulls Heads on Cross Street, Sale, Greater Manchester, at 00:45 on 9 February.

Dicken earlier admitted affray at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody to be sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on 11 March.

  • 12 Feb 2019