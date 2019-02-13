Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Skydiving 'makes me feel normal', 85-year-old MS patient says
Indoor skydiving has given 85-year-old Glen Mills a new lease of life.
Ms Mills, from Glossop, Derbyshire was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 50 years ago and uses a wheelchair to get around.
But the self-confessed adrenaline junkie said the weightless sport not only gives her the adrenaline rush of flying, it also offers her pain relief.
After inspiring others with disabilities to give indoor skydiving a go, she has been made an ambassador for the centre where she does it in Manchester.
-
13 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-47223457/skydiving-makes-me-feel-normal-85-year-old-ms-patient-saysRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window