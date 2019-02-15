Children take part in climate 'strike'
North West children take part in climate 'strike'

Hundreds of children and young people from across the North West of England have left schools and colleges to take part in protests about climate change.

Students took to the streets in Manchester, Liverpool and Lancaster to voice their concerns.

They were part of a UK-wide protest of thousands of pupils in more than 60 towns and cities, according to organisers Youth Strike 4 Climate.

  • 15 Feb 2019
