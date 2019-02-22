Media player
Sheep seen baa-ck seat driving in Salford
A sheep and parrot peering through the rear window of a Vauxhall Zafira gave a Salford driver a shock.
Motorist Samuel Litten burst out laughing after realising the woolly passenger was not a "strange-looking dog".
He said there were also two other sheep in the travelling menagerie.
22 Feb 2019
