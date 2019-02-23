Video

Two women who work as strippers have said they are "not exploited" amid a row over strip club licensing.

The dancers, who work in Manchester, say clubs "will go underground" if they are banned after two venues had their licences recently renewed.

The Women's Equality Party, which campaigns against sexual entertainment venues, said strip clubs were "an organised industry that markets itself as empowering and harmless, but evidence shows that men's objectification of women is linked to increased aggression and violence towards them".

Recently some charities warned that they contributed to gender inequality and normalised misogynistic attitudes in response to a Scottish government consultation.