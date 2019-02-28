Video

There was laughter and tears as more than 1,000 people packed into Manchester Cathedral for a memorial service for popular BBC presenter Dianne Oxberry.

The former Radio 1 star, who also presented the weather on BBC North West Tonight, died from ovarian cancer, aged 51, last month.

Her North West Tonight co-presenters Roger Johnson and Annabel Tiffin, former Radio 1 colleague Jackie Brambles and BBC Radio 5 live presenter Tony Livesey were among those who paid tribute, as well as Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.