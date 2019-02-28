Media player
Dianne Oxberry: BBC presenter 'brought sunshine into all our lives'
There was laughter and tears as more than 1,000 people packed into Manchester Cathedral for a memorial service for popular BBC presenter Dianne Oxberry.
The former Radio 1 star, who also presented the weather on BBC North West Tonight, died from ovarian cancer, aged 51, last month.
Her North West Tonight co-presenters Roger Johnson and Annabel Tiffin, former Radio 1 colleague Jackie Brambles and BBC Radio 5 live presenter Tony Livesey were among those who paid tribute, as well as Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.
28 Feb 2019
