Stolen and stripped Citroen 2CV back to its prime a year on
A Citroen 2CV stolen and stripped of "every nut and bolt" has been reunited with its owner and restored to its prime one year on thanks to car enthusiasts all over the world.
Clare Howarth, from Greater Manchester, said the Citroen community rallied round to donate parts to help with its complete transformation.
She said it was "overwhelmingly wonderful" and she hopes to get another 20 years driving it.
01 Mar 2019
