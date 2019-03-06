Video

A traffic warden has been captured on camera ticketing to a police car parked in a taxi rank in Manchester.

The warden wrote the ticket for one of two marked cars outside Bar Rogue on Portland Street on Tuesday.

Greater Manchester Police said its officers were dealing with a report of an assault and it was appealing the ticket.

The force said officers "chose to park in a taxi rank as the only other viable alternative would have been to block a bus lane."

Manchester City Council said: "We will always rescind tickets when there are clear mitigating circumstances."

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and assaulting a police officer.