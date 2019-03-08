Media player
International Women's Day: Brewing up a storm in Manchester
A group of women from Manchester have been marking International Women's Day by brewing a beer.
The beer, made using foraged ingredients, has been made as part of International Women's Collaboration Brew Day.
Made at Cloudwater in Manchester, 25% of the profits will go to women's charity The Pankhurst Trust based in suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst's former home.
The first batch will be released by the end of next month, with a second batch to be released on International Men's Day on 19 November.
08 Mar 2019
