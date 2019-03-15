Missing goat found at tram stop

Media player
Missing goat Belle found at Sale tram stop
You have goat to be kidding, right?
Belle the pygmy goat went missing from her home for more than a week.
Her owner could not believe it when she eventually turned up 25 miles away at a tram stop in Sale.
15 Mar 2019
