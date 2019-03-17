Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Christchurch shootings: Man sent friendship message after attacks
A Christian charity worker who was pictured outside a Manchester mosque with a message of friendship following the New Zealand attacks has responded after the image went viral online.
Fifty people were killed at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday. Australian Brenton Tarrant, who described himself as a white supremacist, has been charged.
Andrew Graystone told BBC Breakfast he went to his local mosque because "there's so much terrible stuff going on in the world about which I can do nothing".
"But I can make sure my neighbour is my friend."
-
17 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-47603951/christchurch-shootings-man-sent-friendship-message-after-attacksRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window