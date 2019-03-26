Media player
Manchester: CCTV shows theft from woman having seizure
CCTV has captured the moment a woman having a seizure was targeted by thieves in Manchester city centre.
Greater Manchester Police said a man aged 46 had been arrested on suspicion of robbery.
26 Mar 2019
