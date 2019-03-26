CCTV captures theft of woman having seizure
CCTV shows theft from woman having seizure

CCTV has captured the moment a woman having a seizure was targeted by thieves in Manchester city centre.

Greater Manchester Police said a man aged 46 had been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

  • 26 Mar 2019
