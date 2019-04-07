'A scar is just part of who you are'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'A scar is just part of who you are'

An eight-year-old girl who had heart surgery at the age of two wants children in a similar position to be inspired and not embarrassed by their scars.

Freya Ingham, from Manchester, used to feel inhibited by a large scar on her chest until she started modelling and dancing.

It was such a boost to her confidence, she has now walked on catwalks at fashion weeks in both London and New York.

  • 07 Apr 2019