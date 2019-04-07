Media player
'A scar is just part of who you are'
An eight-year-old girl who had heart surgery at the age of two wants children in a similar position to be inspired and not embarrassed by their scars.
Freya Ingham, from Manchester, used to feel inhibited by a large scar on her chest until she started modelling and dancing.
It was such a boost to her confidence, she has now walked on catwalks at fashion weeks in both London and New York.
07 Apr 2019
