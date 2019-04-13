Video

The first official national skateboarding competition is taking place in Salford this weekend.

Competitors can earn qualifying points for the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020.

More than 140 of the UK's best skateboarders will compete in street and park disciplines, including 10-year-old Sky Brown, who is part of Skateboarding's Team GB.

James Hope-Gill from Skateboard England says: "It's the first time we've held the event and we're really excited. The international federation doesn't have a lower age limit for competing, but generally the skateboarders are between the age of 12 and 24."