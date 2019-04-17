Media player
Wigan football fan keeps 58-mile backwards walk promise
A Wigan Athletic fan who promised to walk all the way to Leeds backwards if his team won a match by three goals has set out on the journey.
Keiran Crompton pledged to take on the trek if his team beat Aston Villa by the margin in January, which they did.
He is one of more than 70 Wigan fans walking the 58 miles (93km) to raise money for a boy with a rare genetic disorder.
They hope to arrive in time to watch Wigan face Leeds on Friday.
17 Apr 2019
