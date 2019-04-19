Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
World record smashed by 182 spinning DJs in Manchester
The world record for the longest back-to-back music set DJ has been smashed in Manchester.
A total of 182 DJs spent more than 10 hours breaking the record of 147 set in Australia.
They spent four minutes each in the DJ booth at the Joshua Brooks bar in Manchester city centre raising money for two charities.
-
19 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-47989232/world-record-smashed-by-182-spinning-djs-in-manchesterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window